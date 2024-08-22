Annual Words Of Caution From HWP Regarding Labor Day Weekend

The highway patrol is putting out its annual words of advice…if you are gonna get behind the wheel of a vehicle or a boat over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, then do it without being impaired.

The patrol says during last year’s holiday, statewide, there were 15 people killed and 477 others injured in 1,058 traffic crashes. On the water, there were 12 boating crashes and three injuries but, fortunately, no fatalities reported.

There were also 125 people busted for drunk driving and 10 people for drunken boating.

The patrol also says, if you are hitting the water, take the time to check a couple things to try minimizing chances of anything bad happening…such as inspecting fuel lines and hose connections for any leaks.

The official Labor Day counting period, for the highway patrol, starts at 6-PM on Friday, the 30th, and comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night, September 2nd.