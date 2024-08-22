Sales Tax Only Continues For Residents Of Camdenton

Residents in Camdenton, once again, will get to enjoy another year of not having to pay any property taxes to the city.

City Clerk Renee Kingston tells KRMS News that the board of aldermen, Tuesday night, went through the motions of setting the fiscal year property tax rate at zero in favor of collecting sales tax to pay for the yearly operations of the city.

Other business during the meeting included changing the pay scale for city employees and renewing city health insurance with Blue Cross-Blue Shield and life and dental with KC Life.

The board also pushed back its second meeting of September to the 24th to allow for certain staff to attend the yearly M-M-L meeting the week before in Branson.