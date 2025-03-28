fbpx

Fri. Mar 28th, 2025

 

Armed Robbery Reported in Stover

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, March 28th, 2025

Police in Stover are investigating a late-night armed robbery.

Sergeant Cassidy Judd says two individuals wearing masks entered the Phillips 66 gas station on 4th Street and robbed the cashier at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The cashier was unharmed and multiple leads are being looked into.

Police also say there’s no indication that the general public is in danger but does encourage residents to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects should contact Stover Police (573-378-5481, ext. 2).

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, March 28th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony