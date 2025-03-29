One Seriously Injured After Falling Out of an ATV

An ATV accident on Route-FF north of Brown Bend Road in Camden County sends one person to the E-R with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report says that it happened around 10:30 Friday night when the 21-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, who was a passenger, opened the door while the ATV was in motion and fell out.

The 21-year-old was not wearing a safety device and suffered serious injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital.

The 22-year-old man driving the ATV was not injured. He is accused, however, of DWI, unlawfully driving a utility vehicle on a highway and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.