Firefighters Day Observed at State Capitol

How fitting is it after the past couple weeks of wildfires and severe weather that firefighters, statewide, are recognized for their services…?

Thursday was Firefighters Day in Missouri with a large crowd showing up at the state Capitol in appreciation for what those men and women do during the course of their everyday duties.

The ceremony also recognized two firefighters from the Johnson County and Pilot Grove Area districts who died while helping to fight the recent wildfires along with four others from Mehlville, Thomasville Volunteer, Grandview and Missouri Task Force-1 who have also died in the line of duty this year alone.

Spouses and family members of firefighters as well as dispatchers were also recognized during the program.