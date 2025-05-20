Arson and Resisting Charges Filed Against Camdenton Woman

A 25-year-old woman faces felony charges after a report of suspicious activity late Monday afternoon in Camdenton.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that responding officers arrived to discover three males sitting nearby facing a campfire and what appeared to be smoke coming from the residence.

The officers also observed the woman, Gabriella Webb, lighting a couch on fire in the residence before fleeing out back into a wooded area. A mattress, also inside the house, was discovered burning as well.

Webb then allegedly lit some leaves on fire while retreating further into the woods trying to light another fire before being caught and handcuffed. When asked by officers what she was doing, she responded by saying she was trying to run away from them.

Webb is charged with felony resisting arrest and first-degree arson. She’s being held in the Camden County Jail.