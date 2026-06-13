Job Postings Rise For April Of This Year Compared To 2025

Job postings around the state reflected a healthy gain in April compared to April of last year.

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center says there were 70,760 postings this year, up 8.7 percent from 65,120 posted in April of last year.

Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers had the largest increase in job postings over the year at 37% while Retail Salespersons had the largest decrease down 13%.

By industry, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services had the largest increases while Retail Trade had the largest decrease.