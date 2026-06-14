Columbia Man Being Charged with DWI-Death of Another in Camden County

A 27-year-old man from Columbia faces pending charges of DWI-Death of Another and DWI-Serious Physical Injury after a fatal accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol doesn’t identify individuals involved in traffic accidents anymore but does identify Dylan Gibson as being arrested for DWI shortly before 7:00 Friday night in Camden County.

A highway patrol crash report also indicates that a 27-year-old man from Columbia was one of the drivers in a head-old accident around 6:20 Friday night on Route-5 at the Niangua Bridge that killed the other driver, a 63-year-old man from Roach, and seriously injured his 22-year-old passenger, also from Columbia, who was airlifted to University Hospital.

The Camden County Jail’s website also identifies a Dylan Gibson, age 27, as being booked in about two-and-a-half hours after the accident and is being held without bond on the two DWI charges.

Gibson was apparently uninjured in the accident.