Sat. Jun 13th, 2026

 

Columbia Man Being Charged with DWI-Death of Another in Camden County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, June 13th, 2026

A 27-year-old man from Columbia faces pending charges of DWI-Death of Another and DWI-Serious Physical Injury after a fatal accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol doesn’t identify individuals involved in traffic accidents anymore but does identify Dylan Gibson as being arrested for DWI shortly before 7:00 Friday night in Camden County.

A highway patrol crash report also indicates that a 27-year-old man from Columbia was one of the drivers in a head-old accident around 6:20 Friday night on Route-5 at the Niangua Bridge that killed the other driver, a 63-year-old man from Roach, and seriously injured his 22-year-old passenger, also from Columbia, who was airlifted to University Hospital.

The Camden County Jail’s website also identifies a Dylan Gibson, age 27, as being booked in about two-and-a-half hours after the accident and is being held without bond on the two DWI charges.

Gibson was apparently uninjured in the accident.

 

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, June 13th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony