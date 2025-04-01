UPDATE: Pursuit and Standoff Suspect Identified

What started as an attempted traffic stop Monday night along Highway-54 near the Lake Ozark and Osage Beach city limits escalates into a pursuit and an armed standoff with the driver eventually arrested in Camdenton.

Lake Ozark Police Chief James Boren says the vehicle fled westbound with spike strips deployed in the area of KK in Osage Beach not being able to disable the vehicle which continued on. Additional spike strips were then deployed in Camdenton which also failed to stop the vehicle.

A Lake Ozark officer was finally able to disable the vehicle by executing a PIT maneuver on Old Highway-5 just north of the Camdenton square at which time the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle produced a handgun. The standoff lasted about an hour before the suspect, 49-year-old Jason Hinesley of Roach, was arrested without further incident.

Hinesley is charged with stealing a firearm or explosive weapon, forgery, aggravated fleeing, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He’s being held in the Camden County Jail.

Assisting in the incident were officers from the Osage Beach and Camdenton police departments, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.