Versailles Woman Charged After Attempted Poisonings

A 61-year-old woman from Versailles faces two felony counts each of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action after allegedly trying to poison at least one person.

A probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse says that the sheriff’s office received a check-the-well-being request with the reporting caller saying that Barbaray Clinkenbeard admitted during a phone call that she tried to poison an unidentified victim on two different occasions.

The first attempt, in December, rat poison was mixed into lemonade while the second attempt, in January, antifreeze was mixed into tea. It was also reported that the alleged target of the poisonings did become very ill as a result.

Clinkenbeard was taken into custody and, on the way to jail, was reportedly singing ‘a song about Jesus saving her’ and then changing emotions at the jail by crying and singing another religious song.

She’s being held without bond.