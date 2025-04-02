Damage Reported from Thunderstorms and Tornadoes in Parts of Missouri

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings dominated the weather earlier this morning across much of southwestern, western and north central Missouri.

Significant damage was being reported in the areas of Nevada (nuh-vay-duh) and Moundville in Vernon County and to the northeast into the area of Pilot Grove in Cooper County, north of the lake area.

At least one injury but no fatalities were reported in those areas.

The lake area…Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties…were under thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch but, as of late this morning according to the National Weather Service, there were no reports of damage.