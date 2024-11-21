We are into baseball’s award season, starting with the rookie of the year of both the National and American Leagues in the NL.

Paul Skeens, big right-hander from the Pittsburgh Pirates, takes home the honor. 23 first place votes. Pretty close race.

Padre outfielder Jackson Merrill 7 first place talley’s finishes in 2nd place.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Shurio in 3rd

Shota Imanaga rookie left-handed pitcher for the Cubs finishing in 4th and surprisingly enough Mason win Cardinal shortstop who grades out pretty well in the metrics, does not show up on any of the ballots.

In the American League.

It’s Yankees right-handed pitcher Louise Heel.

Colton Couser 13 first place votes. Very, very tight race here, just five points behind Heel as Couser finishes in second.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells in 3rd.

Royal skipper Matt Katraro does not come away with the American League Manager of the Year award, but he does finish runner up.

Received a couple of first place votes for his effort, but it’s Stephen Vogt, manager of the Guardians that runs away with the award.

He had 27 first place votes when it was all said and done for Katraro.

Again, a second place finish to 1st place votes, 19 second place votes, six third place votes.

AJ Hinch, who had an incredible story there with the Tigers, finishes in 3rd.

Meanwhile, the National League Manager of the Year award goes to Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers, and this was also a runaway vote. 27 first place tallies.

Former Cardinal skipper Mike Shield finishes in second.

A lot of National League managers received some consideration, believe it or not, including current Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. He did receive one third place vote.

With the Cy Young awards…it’s a tough one for Missouri fans.

Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal are the winners.

Sale’s comeback season with the Atlanta Braves giving him the boost he needed over Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

Sale gets 36 of the 30 first-place votes in the National League.

Pittsburgh Rookie Paul Skenes was third.

In the American League….Skubal, the ace for the Detroit Tigers, out pacing Royal’s Seth Lugo unanimously with 30 first place votes.

Lugo with his 16-9 and 3.00 era finishes a distant second in the running, garnering 14 2nd place and 9 3rd place votes.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase was third.

Thursday we will learn the MVPS.

Not a lot of drama.

They’re more than likely will be Shohei Otani and Aaron Judge.