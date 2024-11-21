Missouri DNR Offering Grants To Plug Abandoned Wells Across The Region

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced that applications are being accepted from eligible public water systems for abandoned well plugging projects.

The grants offer up to $20,000 per project for abandoned wells located near or within service areas of groundwater-based community and not-for-profit non-community public water systems.

Those public water systems with at least one active or emergency well are eligible to apply for reimbursement funding through the competitive project program.

More details are available on the DNR’s website and applications, on a first-come-first-serve basis need to be received by the end of April with priority status given to those received by the end of January.