Battle Continues To Save Swinging Bridge Despite Slow Funding From The Area

A group which has been trying to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save the historic Brumley Swinging Bridge continues to forge on despite the possibility of a sales tax to go towards the efforts.

The Miller County Commission, recently, gave its approval for a one-eighth-of-one-percent sales tax issue to be on the ballot which, if approved, is projected to raise about $2.4-million each year over the issue’s four-year lifespan to go directly to repairs and future maintenance of the bridge.

However, save the bridge group spokesperson Marlena Hatfield says more clarity about the sales tax needs to be provided by the county before the bridge group, itself, will even support the measure.

“We have some questions. Still, some things need to be straightened out and made more plain. So we we don’t have a yay or nay as far as if we’re supporting that sales tax yet or not.”

The sales tax issue will appear on the April 2nd ballot.

Estimates to repair the bridge and get it re-opened fully to traffic range from 600-700 hundred thousand dollars to over one-million dollars.