Ameren Files Plan With PSC To Provide 25 Programs For Consumers

Ameren-Missouri has filed an amended plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission to provide 25 programs with $205-million in total rebates and incentives for residential and business customers over the next three years.

The proposal also includes $70-million in expanded programs for income-eligible customers and social service agencies.

According to Ameren, the programs focus on helping customers use energy more efficiently, educating customers on how to have more control over their energy use, making it easier for customers to participate by providing something for everyone, and expanding programs to provide energy savings for those most in need.

If approved by the PSC, the programs will run 2025 to 2027.