Battle Of The Meats To Take Place Following Ribeye Tractor Trailer Fire

Just days after a truck filled with 20 tons of Ribeye steaks burned to a crisp in Phelps County, a “battle of the meats” has taken shape at the Doolittle Rural Fire District.

Following nationwide coverage of the steak fire, the district was sent a letter from PETA, the people for the ethical treatment of animals, saying they wanted to donate a box of “hearty & super tasty vegan steaks” from the company Juicy Marbles.

That decision came after it was learned that vegan firefighter Jenna Ulrich was the first on the scene to the Ribeye destruction.

After the decision by PETA however, the Missouri Cattleman’s Association responded…saying they couldn’t let the department’s hard working firefighters be forced to eat “fake meat” from Slovenia, therefore they are sending 30 Missouri Grown beef Ribeyes from Salem, MO.

They also noted that the Dent/Phelps Cattleman’s Association will also be coming to help grill the steaks to perfection.

To add to the excitement, the fire department has requested both Governor Mike Kehoe, President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy to join them in the cookoff.

A date has not yet been set for the cookoff of Missouri Meat vs Vegan Meat, but Doolittle officials say they will announce it soon and plan to livestream the event.