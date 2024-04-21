Big Bass Bash Event Underway Across The Lake Region

One fish, $100,000…that’s what’s on the line this weekend as the 2024 Spring Big Bass Bash Amateur Fishing Tournament unfolds at Lake of the Ozarks.

Hundreds are expected to hit the water Saturday and Sunday in hopes of catching that one, single, biggest bass over the two days.

All totaled, the event will pay out more than $333,000 in prizes and have a drawing for a $40,000 fishing boat with all the bells and whistles.

The angler weighing in the second biggest bass will collect $20,000…third-place receives $10,000…and the fourth biggest bass will be worth $5,000 which isn’t too shabby either.