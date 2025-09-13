Bikefest Continues To Grow Larger Every Year Says CVB Director Heather Brown

Just how big has BikeFest become over its 19th years of rumbling into the lake area…?

Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Heather Brown, speaking at this week’s Camden County Commission meeting, says there’s still room for growth.

“Harley-Davidson ranks these bike rallies, Sturgis Tier 1. Nothing is as big as Sturgis, then Tier 2. We just recently became Tier 2 two years ago. So Tier 2 is comparable to Daytona, comparable to some of those other larger bike rallies.”

Brown is also quick to point out, while there are no official numbers pinpointing attendance for BikeFest, the rally has expanded beyond just being a national event.

“But we have people coming from Canada, we have people coming and renting bikes from Australia from all over, so it’s truly becoming a very, very large event.”

With that said, unofficial projections before this year’s rally began put the number of bikes expected to roll into the lake area, at least, in the 125,000 range.