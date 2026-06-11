Mahomes To Remain A Chief With Half Billion Dollar Contract Extension

Well, the franchise for Kansas City Chiefs isn’t going anywhere.

Reported yesterday by ESPN that Patrick Mahomes has come up with a contract extension to stay with the Chiefs.

A deal that was nowhere close to ending, but they tack on two more years to a contract that is now worth over $504 million.

Mahomes becomes the first player in NFL history to have a deal valued at over half a billion dollars.

The contract will now take Mahomes through the 2033 season.

If we take a look at some of his numbers in 20, 25, certainly with the injury at the top of mine, not one of Mahomes best years.

Completed less than 63% of his past attempts and threw for 35187 yards.

Had a 22 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

That part of his game remains sparkling, but the record for Mahomes in games he started was just six and eight.