Thu. Jun 11th, 2026

 

Mahomes To Remain A Chief With Half Billion Dollar Contract Extension

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Well, the franchise for Kansas City Chiefs isn’t going anywhere.

Reported yesterday by ESPN that Patrick Mahomes has come up with a contract extension to stay with the Chiefs.

A deal that was nowhere close to ending, but they tack on two more years to a contract that is now worth over $504 million.

Mahomes becomes the first player in NFL history to have a deal valued at over half a billion dollars.

The contract will now take Mahomes through the 2033 season.

If we take a look at some of his numbers in 20, 25, certainly with the injury at the top of mine, not one of Mahomes best years.

Completed less than 63% of his past attempts and threw for 35187 yards.

Had a 22 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

That part of his game remains sparkling, but the record for Mahomes in games he started was just six and eight.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Reporter Brendan Matthews