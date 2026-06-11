Race Across America Returning To The Lake Area This June

One event that literally rolls through the lake area is just under a week away from starting…it’s the annual Race Across America bicycle race stretching more than 3,000 miles from Oceanside, California, to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

And, once again, the Signal station in Camdenton will serve as a check-in location and a place for the riders to rest or cool off for a few minutes.

Camdenton Chamber Director Michelle Cook says, once they start arriving in the lake area, you won’t be able to miss seeing them.

“Many of them will have followers or leaders and followers and vehicles just to provide safety. Depending on sometimes a few of them are grouped together, sometimes they’re singles. It just really depends on what their pace is.”

Cook also urges motorists coming up on any of the riders in the lake area to have a little extra patience.

“Especially with the construction on 54 right now, because that is directly in their route and I don’t know if there’s really a way that they can get around it.”

The race actually starts from Oceanside on the 16th which will put frontrunners arriving in the lake area late most likely early during the week of the 21st.