Tempers Flare Between Recorder and Commissioner in Camden County Meeting

What started near the end of Tuesday’s Camden County Commission meeting as a discussion between Recorder Donnie Snelling and Commissioner James Gohagan quickly became heated.

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The discussion apparently centered around a couple of post-election social media posts with, both, Snelling and Gohagan…who removed his suit jacket to try meeting up face-to-face with Snelling…grabbing each others’ phones and deputies and others stepping in to keep the peace in the Administration Building.

The two were kept apart and Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton quickly adjourned the rest of the meeting.