Camden County Adopts Security Ordinance for Administration Building a Week Earlier Than Expected

The Camden County Commission officially approves a security ordinance for the Administration Building…AKA the old courthouse.

The commission had planned to review a draft of the ordinance, which did happen Tuesday, and then vote on the ordinance next week on the 29th.

Following discussion and highlighting provisions of the ordinance, a motion was made and the ordinance instead was approved on Tuesday.

Among highlights of the new ordinance…any screening of visitors at the back entrance will be removed, the front doors will be re-opened to the public, security cameras are to be installed in the common areas and lawful carrying of firearms will be allowed in common areas of the building.