Osage Beach Outlet Mall Redevelopment Agreement Delayed

An official agreement between the city and the developer for the future Osage Beach outlet mall redevelopment project hits a snag.

The delay apparently isn’t causing much concern but, since the city approved TIF funding for the $650-million project back on August 20th, the agreement remains unsigned by developer Chris Foster.

The delay is believed to have been due in part to the attorneys on both sides reviewing and making sure all was in order for the redevelopment agreement and then a long-planned trip out of the area by Foster.

It’s hoped that the final agreement will be signed by all parties involved by the end of next week.