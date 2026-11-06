Body of Fisherman Missing Since Wednesday Recovered at Lake of the Ozarks

The body of a fisherman presumed dead since being thrown overboard from an 18-foot tracker has been recovered.

The incident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the 6-milemarker of the main channel in Morgan County when the boat experienced a mechanical malfunction causing the 58-year-old man from Arnold to lose control of the boat.

The man and two other occupants were thrown overboard. The occupants were rescued without injuries.

Divers were able to recover the body of the missing man late Thursday morning. It’s the first boating fatality of the year at the lake.