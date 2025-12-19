Boil Water Precautions for Eldon

With the DNR issuing a water boil order for the Eldon Public Water System, residents are being told to take several precautions.

The Department of Natural Resources says, among the precautions, to boil water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation or diluting beverages.

You should also allow the boiled water to cool sufficiently before drinking and, if boiling is not possible, use bottled or other water. Also do not use ice cubes from ice makers or any ice made with unboiled tap water.

You can also disinfect dishes and food-contact surfaces by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water containing a teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Bathing and showering do not generally require boiling water but children should be supervised to prevent ingestion and individuals with cuts, wounds, or severe rashes should consult a doctor before bathing or showering with the water.

The boil order in Eldon was issued after e.coli bacteria was discovered this week in the public water system.