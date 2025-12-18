Boil Water Order Issued After E.Coli Bacteria Detected in Eldon Water System

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) has issued a Boil Water Order for the Eldon Public Water System after samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria, indicating a potential acute health risk.

A routine water sample collected on December 16th from the Eldon distribution system tested positive for total coliform and E. coli.

As required under the Revised Total Coliform and Ground Water rules, repeat samples were collected at and near the original sampling location and from source water nearest to the well.

One of the repeat samples in a separate location collected on December 17th also tested positive while the original violation location did not test positive.

The violation has triggered a Level 2 Assessment and resulted in the issuance of a Notice of Violation.

The boil order for Eldon is in effect until further notice.