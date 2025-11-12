Bonds Sold and Contractors Paid Clearing Way for Oasis Project to Continue in Osage Beach

It was a big day, on Wednesday (11/12/2025), for the $400-million Oasis at Lakeport project which many in the public have questioned months of inactivity and the viability of the development near highway-54 and Jeffries Road in Osage Beach.

Following months of delays for the acquisition of more than 2,500 timeshare deeds, the sale of bonds and funding, lead developer Jeff Tegethoff now says that $100,700,000 worth of bonds were sold and closed on with $70,000,000 worth of checks written out to the contractors which will get the process back on track.

Once the contractors get back on the job, it’s still anticipated that the amusement park and parking garage parts of the project will open in the Summer of next year followed by Marriott and water park to open in the first quarter of 2027.