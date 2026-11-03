UPDATE: Airplane Crash Reported Near Lee C. Fine Airport in State Park

UPDATE (4:35 P.M.)

More details are coming in about an airplane crash near Lee C. Fine Airport in Miller C0unty.

The crash was first reported around 2:45 P.M. a short distance past Ridgecrest Road with first arriving units, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, finding wreckage of the plane a short distance into a wooded area fully engulfed.

It’s believed that the flight of the small craft originated with two persons aboard out of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and landed at Lee C. Fine Airport in the state park to fuel up and had taken back off after about 30 minutes.

Fatalities are confirmed. Two people died in the crash.

It is also known that the Miller County Coroner responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY (2:52 P.M.)

Reports are coming in about an airplane crash near Lee C. Fine Airport in the state park.

Very few details are currently available other than multiple agencies have responded to the scene with the aircraft apparently somewhere around 300 yards in a wooded area.

KRMS News will pass along more details when they are available.

(Pictures KRMS News)