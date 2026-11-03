Tennessee Murder Escapee Caught in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an escaped fugitive from Tennessee being held on a life sentence for first-degree murder is back in custody after being captured in Carroll County.

The patrol says information was received that Jacob Allen Morley may have been traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near Independence. The vehicle was located using FLOCK cameras with officers deploying to the area.

A police helicopter was also used to follow the suspect vehicle to a county road where Morley was taken into custody without incident after becoming stuck when he attempted to travel off the roadway.

At no time were any agencies in active pursuit with emergency equipment during the sequence of events in Missouri.

The use of the FLOCK system to locate the fugitive comes during a time of a widespread public effort to get the cameras banned.

One of the most recent incidents of the system being abused in Missouri was reported in August when St. Charles County authorities stopped using the system after a civilian employee was able to allegedly use the information for personal and non-law enforcement-related reasons.

Efforts to ban FLOCK altogether are expected to continue during the upcoming legislative session in Missouri when State Representative Jeff Vernetti plans to file bill on the issue.