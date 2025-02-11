BREAKING: Camden County Deputies Bust Up What Would Have Been Likely Theft from ATM

Camden County deputies put a stop to what likely would’ve been another theft from an ATM in the lake area.

Probable cause statements filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that Andre Devante Spiller of Pasadena, Texas…Devon Issac Collins of Houston, Texas…and Jermarcus Dunte Berry of Manvel, Texas…were stopped early Tuesday morning for erratic driving in the area of North Highway-5 and State Roads “F” and “N.”

Due to inconsistencies in their stories, a probable cause search of the apparent rental vehicle was conducted with a heavy-duty tow chain and hooks, two sets of gloves, two heavy duty pry bars and a bag containing a 6,600 pound grade tow chain in the trunk…the same kind of tools used in thefts from lake area ATM’s over the past year.

All three were taken to the Camden County Jail and are each being charged with conspiracy to commit a class-A-B-or C felony exceeding 10 years, attempt to steal $25,000 or more from a teller machine and possession of burglary tools. They are being held without bond.