Lake Region Set For Big Stock Car Racing This Weekend

Fans of Auto Racing are going to have their pick this weekend.

Outside of the regular racing nights at various local tracks, the Ozarks International Raceway in Gravois Mills is hosting the SCCA Midiv Ozarks Summer Lake Fest Majors.

Test and tune takes place Friday, with racing action on the road course both Saturday and Sunday. $10 bucks gets you in the grandstands.

For those interested in dirt racing, the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Touring Series is back at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.

It’s the annual Diamond Nationals, with racing action set for Friday and Saturday, as the national and local racers compete for the series points championship.

Racers were at 34 Raceway in Iowa on Thursday, with Jonathan Davenport still holding the top spot in the championship…over Ricky Thornton Jr, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal and Garrett Alberson.

Elsewhere area tracks are holding their own regular series, including Lake Ozark Speedway, Lebanon’s Mid-way Speedway, Lebanon’s I-44 Raceway (which is holding a Veterans Day Event Saturday,) as well as the Double X Speedway in Moniteau County.