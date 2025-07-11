Cardinals Win Against Nationals As Royals Prepares For World Series Rematch

Bounce back would be the perfect way to describe last night’s Cardinals game against the Nationals on many different levels.

Let’s start with Miles Mikolas…He gave up six home runs to the Cubbies last week up at Wrigley. He was terrific on Thursday.

5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, 6 strikeouts and then the Cardinals themselves losers to Washington on Wednesday.

Redbirds bounce back 8 to 1.

The final score Michaelis the win. He’s now five and six. Got a home run from Wilson Contreras, his 12th of the year.

Alec Burleson, a couple of RB is in the top of that lineup.

Brendan Donovan, two hits and Mason win, a couple of knocks, five hits for win in his last two games combined.

Cardinals get back to six games above the 500 mark.

They’ll begin a series against the Braves tonight.

Meanwhile, the Royals, after a great sweep a couple of days ago, they are back at it tonight against the Mets and that will be a World Series rematch going back to 2015.

Lot of good memories for the Royals.

For the most part, none of those cast of characters still playing, but Michael Waka gets the ball tonight against the Mets.

He goes up against Kodai Singa, who has an ERA under 1 .5.

He’s seven and three on the year.