Kansas City Man Charged in Morgan County with Promoting Child Pornography

A 32-year-old man from Kansas City is being held on a half-a-million-dollar bond in the Morgan County Jail after allegedly sending what is believed to be a video of child pornography to an unidentified male subject whom he had met about two months ago on “Facebook Dating.”

That’s according to the probable cause statement which also accuses Jesse Dale Zimmerschied of asking the other “Facebook Dating” user if he was into “younger guys” calling the video “sexy.”

Information during the investigation also revealed that there had already been a CyberTip reported in connection to the case in which Zimmerschied is formally charged with a class-B felony for first-degree promoting child pornography.

He was eventually picked up and taken to the Morgan County Jail.