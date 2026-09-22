BREAKING: Congressional District Map Issue Reversed Again

The 8th Federal Court of Appeals has overturned a Supreme Court decision putting Missouri back on the 2025 Congressional District map from the 2022 map.

The decision which has been stayed until next Monday for the U.S. Supreme Court to look at it again, would put Miller and Morgan counties back in the 5th Congressional District and all of Camden County back in the 4th District.

An appeal on the most recent decision has already been filed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

KRMS News will have more on the latest during our news on Tuesday.