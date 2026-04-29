UPDATE (12:40pm): Heavy Law Enforcement Investigating Incident at Lebanon High School

Wed. Apr 29th, 2026
Lebanon High School has been evacuated and heavy law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene investigating an anonymous bomb threat.
The highway patrol says students are secure and away from the building and are encouraging parents and the public to stay away from the high school and surrounding area to allow for emergency personnel to investigate.
The threat was reported around 11:30 this morning and officers are searching the high school and the grounds.
No other specifics were given about the threat.