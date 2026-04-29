Versailles Man Now Faces Another 30 Child Sex-Related Charges, 38 Total

A 37-year-old Versailles-area man facing four counts each of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and incest faces several more sex-related charges after an amended complaint has been filed in Morgan County.

The amended complaint filed on Monday includes another six counts or statutory rape, another 15 counts of incest, eight counts of statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape for a total now of 38 counts filed against James Bruner.

The charges stem from alleged sexual assaults between December of last year and the end of March this year. Those disclosed assaults had included acts of oral sex, sodomy, intercourse and inappropriate touching.

With the 30 additional counts filed against Bruner, bond was also amended from $100,000 to $500,000 plus other special conditions including GPS monitoring.