Osage Beach Announces Planned Telephone and Power Outage at City Hall

NEWS RELEASE

Telephone and Power Outage to Osage Beach City Hall

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m. all telephone lines and electrical services will be disrupted to Osage Beach City Hall and Police Department for approximately 9 hours for scheduled

maintenance.

During this outage period all 911 calls will be transferred to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Callers should continue to dial 911 for all Emergency Calls. For non-emergency calls please dial 573-346-2243.

Ambulance and Police Services will be operating as normal.