Man From Eldon Avoids Jury Trial on a Murder Charge, Sentenced to 10 Years

A 22-year-old from Eldon avoids a jury trial entering a guilty plea to a first-degree robbery charge in Camden County.

Fernando Zell Hutchinson was also charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the 2024 incident in Osage Beach.

Hutchinson had been accused of trying to buy marijuana in the area of Passover Road with the sequence of events resulting in Hutchinson shooting David Davis who died at the hospital.

Hutchinson was later found in a nearby apartment where a handgun was also located

With the guilty plea, the other two charges were dismissed and Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 years in prison.