Chick-Fil-A Coming to Lake Area-Check the Calendar!

Many driving in the area of the old Mexicali Blues on Highway-54 in Osage Beach may have been surprised on Tuesday by a sign announcing that a Chick-Fil-A would soon be locating to the area.

As the day went on, the announcement even caught Osage Beach resident Chris Tuttle by surprise considering it was his phone number appearing on the sign for more information.

Tuttle also says that he wanted to give credit where credit was due for the April Fool’s Day joke pulled off by Jesse Hume and Chad Kautz which, has since, burst the hopes of a lot of people wanting an actual Chick-Fil-A to locate in the area.