BREAKING—One Dead, Another Injured after New Year’s Eve Shooting in Miller County

One person is dead and another seriously hurt following a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1700 block of Highway-42 in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies responded to the area in Brumley and upon arrival discovered a 20-year-old male subject with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. Emergency medical personnel also responded but the man died at the scene.

Deputies were also advised of a second victim, an 18-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen who was taken from the scene to nearby storage. He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.

Gregoire also says the identities of the victims are being withheld and the investigation remains active but there is no perceived threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Miller County Detective Wheeler (573-369-2341).