fbpx

Sat. Jan 3rd, 2026

 

Morgan County FAST Continues Search for a “Most Wanted”

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, January 2nd, 2026

The Fugitive Apprehension Security Team from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for one of their “most wanted” subjects.

FAST says that Jose Perez-Perez is wanted on a no bond warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, and he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Two others, Mark Baughman on burglary, tampering and trespassing charges and Steven Boatright on a probation violation, were both recently taken into custody by the fugitive apprehension team. They are both being held without bond.

In the meantime, anyone with information about Perez-Perez is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony