Morgan County FAST Continues Search for a “Most Wanted”

The Fugitive Apprehension Security Team from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for one of their “most wanted” subjects.

FAST says that Jose Perez-Perez is wanted on a no bond warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, and he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Two others, Mark Baughman on burglary, tampering and trespassing charges and Steven Boatright on a probation violation, were both recently taken into custody by the fugitive apprehension team. They are both being held without bond.

In the meantime, anyone with information about Perez-Perez is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.