One person is injured and another taken into custody after a reported shooting in Camden County. Sergeant Scott Hines tells KRMS News that the incident happened Wednesday at a residence in Sunrise Beach. Upon arrival, a search for the unidentified suspect focused on a nearby wooded area where he was, apparently, taken into custody without further incident. Deputies from Camden County, officers from Sunrise Beach and highway patrol troopers all participated in the search. The suspect is being held without bond pending formal arraignment. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. More details are expected to be released later today by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

