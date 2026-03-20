BREAKING: Several Lake Area Fire Districts Responding to Simultaneous Natural Cover and Structure Firesorted in the Eldon Area

It’s been an especially busy day for lake area fire districts responding to simultaneous natural cover and house fires.

Not many details are available but the first was reported along Scenic Drive in the Jackson Branch Cove area of Eldon off Route-W where three houses were actively involved.

The second report was to the 22,000 block of Highway-W near Sunday Drive for a natural cover and structure fire.

Between the two incidents firefighters from at least Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Rocky Mount, Moreau and Versailles have responded to the scenes.

Smoke from the two areas could be seen for seen for miles around the area.