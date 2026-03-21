One Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Versus SUV Accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle shortly before 8:00 Friday night in Morgan County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened on Old 5 Road north of Leatherman Road when the SUV driven by an 85-year-old woman from Versailles crossed over the center striking the motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man, also from Versailles.

The man was not wearing a helmet and was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital. The woman was not injured.