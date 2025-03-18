Bridal Cave Gets National Recognition From NYT

A lake area attraction hits the national press by being featured in the New York Times.

Bridal Cave, in the Camdenton area, was recently included in the New York Times as a unique and unforgettable wedding venue.

The cave, of course, has the been the site of renewing wedding vows which has been broadcast for several years on 93.5 Rocks.

To date, Bridal Cave has been the site for more than 4,500 weddings and counting.

Bridal Cave, one of the most unique and enchanting wedding venues in the country, has been featured in The New York Times for its breathtaking underground ceremonies and long-standing tradition of love. Located in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks, Bridal Cave has been the site of over 4,500 weddings and counting, offering couples a one-of-a-kind backdrop of stunning rock formations, stalactites, and crystal-clear waters.

For over 76 years, Bridal Cave has been a beloved destination for couples seeking a truly magical setting to exchange vows. The cave’s constant 60-degree temperature makes it a comfortable and picturesque venue year-round, rain or shine. Whether planning an intimate elopement or a memorable wedding with family and friends, Bridal Cave provides a stress-free, all-inclusive experience with fresh flowers, music, photography, and an officiant included in the premium Romance to Remember package.

Bridal Cave’s wedding history is rooted in history. Today, the tradition continues as couples from all over the world travel to say “I do” in this awe-inspiring underground cathedral. With both indoor and outdoor ceremony options available, including the pavilion overlooking Lake of the Ozarks, Bridal Cave offers the perfect setting for couples to create their unforgettable day.

“Being featured in The New York Times is an incredible honor and a testament to what makes Bridal Cave such a special place,” said Lindsey Webster Dillon, Public Relations Director and Events Manager at Bridal Cave. “We are proud to provide a venue that blends natural beauty, history, and romance in its legacy and in a way that no other location can.”

Bridal Cave continues to be a top destination for unique weddings, anniversary vow renewals, and unforgettable celebrations. To learn more about Bridal Cave’s wedding packages and how to book a ceremony, visit www.bridalcave.com.