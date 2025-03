The Osage Beach Fire District remains busy having had responded to 187 incidents for February bringing the year-to-date total number of calls up to 387.

That’s an increase according to Chief Paul Berardi, of 14 calls compared to 2024 with 22 of the incidents being overlapping at the same time.

The 187 calls for last month included, among others: two structure and four natural cover fires, nine traffic accidents and one animal rescue.