fbpx

Wed. Mar 19th, 2025

 

Governor Kehoe Signs Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Tuesday, March 18th, 2025

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed the Fiscal Year 2025 supplemental budget bill, House Bill 14, that was passed by the General Assembly last week which allows for current operations of state government to continue through the year.

The bill, according to Kehoe, ensures that critical services will continue uninterrupted from education, special needs, law enforcement and senior care.

The supplemental budget bill totals over $1.9 billion including $391.5 million in general revenue, $1.4 billion in federal funds and $183.5 million in other funds including immigration enforcement training.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Tuesday, March 18th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony