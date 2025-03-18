Governor Kehoe Signs Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed the Fiscal Year 2025 supplemental budget bill, House Bill 14, that was passed by the General Assembly last week which allows for current operations of state government to continue through the year.

The bill, according to Kehoe, ensures that critical services will continue uninterrupted from education, special needs, law enforcement and senior care.

The supplemental budget bill totals over $1.9 billion including $391.5 million in general revenue, $1.4 billion in federal funds and $183.5 million in other funds including immigration enforcement training.