Budgets Highlights Recent Eldon Board Of Alderman Meeting

The 2025 and 2026 budgets highlighted Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting in Eldon.

The board, first, amended the 2025 budget to reflect grant proceeds for the airport which were not received by the end of the year.

The board then approved changes to the 2026 budget which included the addition of those grant proceeds from the 25 budget as well as about $208,000 for the purchase of radio consoles for the city’s dispatch operations.

Both the first and second readings were approved for those two actions.