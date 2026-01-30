No Pool Says Camdenton Mayor – Cost Isn’t Feasible

We’ve all heard that phrase about not being able to please all of the people all of the time…that seems to be an issue officials in Camdenton are facing after recently releasing floor plans for the city’s future community center.

One of the main inquiries from the public over the years is the possibility of the facility to include an indoor pool which, according to Mayor John McNabb, is not economically feasible.

“I did my research, we could have built the exact same Community Center with a swimming pool big enough to host the high school swim meets, things like that and it would added about $9,000,000 to the cost. Well, you know Camdenton with a $7,000,000 a year budget, $9 million is pretty good chunk of money.”

Plans for the $4-and-a-half-million center include several different features the city is hoping can be used by all without being in competition with local businesses.

The center will be located near the current city park with the doors expected to be open by sometime this June.