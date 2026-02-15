Burn Bans Likely to be Issued This Week Across Lake Area

The weather may be spring-like for at least most of this week but it will also combine to create dangerous conditions for any kind of open burning and likely lead to burn bans being issued across the lake area.

Dry conditions, low humidities, gusty winds and continued drought conditions across most of Missouri is not a good recipe for firefighters who were already busy last week responding to numerous natural cover fires.

As it stands right now, light southerly winds in the 5-10 mile per hour range during the mornings are expected to pick up during the afternoons to about 25 miles per hour.

If you have any plans to do any open burning, it’s suggested that you contact your local fire district first to see if conditions are conducive before you light up.